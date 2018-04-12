Menu
The female teacher reportedly sent inappropriate text messages to a male student.
News

Female teacher barred for dating student

by ANDREW BACKHOUSE
12th Apr 2018 6:42 AM

A FEMALE teacher in Queensland sent inappropriate texts to her former student and started a relationship with him, despite being told to stay away by the principal, a tribunal has heard.

The teacher, who cannot be named, has had a suspension of her registration continued by an order of the Queensland Civil and Administration tribunal.

The court found the woman poses an "unacceptable risk of harm to children" because she engaged in inappropriate, overly-familiar conduct with a former student in 2016 and 2017 while working as a teacher.

She was also friends with the relevant student's parents during that time.

The tribunal heard the principal of the school directed her to stop communicating with the student prior to to his graduation from Year 12, but following the graduation she continued her friendship through text messages that were "inappropriate and overly familiar".

The "overly-familiar relationship" culminated in the formation of a physical relationship with the former relevant student some five months after his graduation from Year 12.

The teacher's conduct, as alleged, constituted a "breach of the professional boundaries that must exist between a teacher and former students".

