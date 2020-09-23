Menu
Crime

Female held, man seriously injured after Glitter Strip stabbing

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Sep 2020 7:01 AM
A man has suffered several stab wounds in an incident on the Gold Coast early on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to Surfers Paradise Boulevard around 4am to assist the man who suffered serious injuries to his torso.

Police allege the 30-year-old and his friend were walking through the Cavill Street Mall when a confrontation occurred between the men and a group of women.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following the incident.

He was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering several wounds to his torso area.

Originally published as Female held, man seriously injured after Glitter Strip stabbing

