’Felt like a worm’: 6yo’s disturbing claim

Kyle Daniels: Girl says touch ‘felt like a worm’ in her private parts

A young girl says it felt "like a worm" in her private parts when her swim teacher allegedly touched her as she lay on her back in the water using a kickboard, a jury has heard.

The girl said her teacher, Kyle Daniels, pushed her private parts "hard and it hurt" in a recorded video interview with a child abuse detective played in the NSW District Court on Tuesday morning.

The girl told the detective that after the lesson she jumped into the deep end and tried to sit on the ground of the pool.

Underwater, she contemplated what had just happened.

"I was like 'hmm' and had a think about what he was doing when I was kicking on my back," she said.

Kyle Daniels has pleaded not guilty to 26 charges. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

She was six years old at the time of the March 2019 interview.

The girl is one of nine who say Mr Daniels sexually abused them while he taught at Mosman Swim Centre between February 2018 and February 2019.

The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 26 charges and "absolutely and totally" denies sexually touching the girls.

In her police interview, the girl described Mr Daniels pushing "hard" on her private part as she was lying on her back and holding a kick board over her knees.

She said his fingers had gone inside her private parts while he was touching the outside of her swimmers.

"It felt like a worm was in it," she said.

"I thought something wrong was with my privates and I decided to take my cossie out of it a little bit and it came out and it felt much better."

After the swim lesson, she approached her mother and said "I have something private to tell you".

The mother said they could talk about it when they were not at the swimming centre, the girl said.

"So I holded it in my head. And then I got a chance to tell her."

Asked to mark where he touched her on a cartoon sketch showing the front of a girl, the 6-year-old drew an X in the groin area and then scribbled an inverse triangle to resemble the bottom of her swimmers.

A dark blue kickboard of the kind used at Mosman Swim Centre was passed around between jurors as the girl's video evidence was played, prompting a reminder to use hand sanitiser from Judge Kara Shead.

Kyle Daniels has had nine girls make accusations against him, the court heard. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Evidence from the girl's older sister, who also alleges Mr Daniels touched her, was played to the court on Monday.

She said Mr Daniels touched her vagina on two occasions during a lesson, once as she practised freestyle and once as she learnt to dive.

After the lesson, the older girl said she wrote a note for her mother saying she didn't like her swimming lesson because her teacher touched her "________".

She meant the word "vagina" by the blank space, the court has heard.

The touching of the older girl allegedly happened on either February 2 or February 9, 2019, the jury has heard from prosecutor Karl Prince.

The touching of the younger sister allegedly happened on February 14, 2019.

The 6-year-old told the detective "I'm private" and asked her about the copious notes she was taking of the interview.

The trial continues.

Originally published as 'Felt like a worm': 6yo's disturbing claim