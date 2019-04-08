‘I feel sorry for her’: Tide turns for Ines



MARRIED At First Sight's reunion dinner party certainly had its fair share of shocking moments but seeing Ines Basic's softer side proved the biggest surprise of the night.

Ines, who has been criticised by viewers for her treatment of "husband" Bronson Norrish and affair with Sam Ball, returned to Married At First Sight ready to put her controversial antics behind her.

"Tonight I really have no desire to speak to Sam, that's because I wouldn't care if Sam dropped off the face of the earth," Ines bluntly told producers as she got ready.

But the legal secretary had a change of heart once she arrived and heard Sam downplaying their relationship to other contestants.

As the night neared its end she decided to confront him over their relationship, which ended abruptly when Sam got cold feet over Ines' proposal to continue things outside the show.

"I'm independent. No-one pays my f**king bills for me," an agitated Ines told Sam.

Ines finally confronted Sam during the dinner party

"I buy my own f**king Gucci bags. The shoes on my feet, I f**king bought them."

But Sam wasn't having any of it, telling Ines she needed to "relax" and act "professional".

"What are you doing to yourself?" Sam continued.

"What am I doing to myself?" Ines responded before standing up and really letting loose at Sam.

"Are you hearing yourself!? Don't you ever make me question my worth! You liar! Piece of scum!"

Ines leant across the table as she berated Sam for making her “question my worth”

Ines stormed away from the table and was comforted by Jessika Power, as Sam laughed and covered his face jokingly with a napkin.

Outside the dinner party Ines confessed she had "protected him because he manipulated me" during their time on the show.

"I can't believe this guy," Ines told producers. "I know I have done a lot of things wrong, but I came here genuinely looking for love. It is really hard."

A frustrated Ines told producers that she knew she had done the wrong thing but it was for love

Viewer reaction to Ines and Sam's confrontation was swift, with some fans confessing their opinion of the series villain had changed.

I always found it odd how Ines let Sam get away with minimising their affair as just a "kiss" so seeing her confront him gave me a little satisfaction. But the group needs to hold the same energy they have for Ines and aim it at Sam too. #MAFS — Gerre (@lyricallygerre) April 7, 2019

I never thought I would see the day I felt bad for Ines. Yes she is emotionally void but Sam did to her exactly what he did to Elizabeth then tried labelling her as “crazy.” He makes my blood boil #MAFSAU #MAFS — K∆tie (@k8tallen) April 7, 2019

Meanwhile others weren't convinced and saw Sam's reaction to her as karma for her earlier actions.

