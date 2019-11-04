Feedback sought on lake management

CONSULTATION: A community information session will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre on November 20.

BALLINA Shire Council recently endorsed the draft Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Program and is seeking feedback from the community.

The CMP sets the long-term strategy for the management of the lake and aims to balance the protection of ecological values as well as optimising recreational opportunities.

Council environmental health officer Rachael Jenner was very happy about the public's response.

"We've had a fantastic response from the community when we surveyed them about the future management of Lake Ainsworth earlier in the year and these community perceptions and aspirations have been used to develop the management plan,” she said.

"We are now really keen to hear from the community to ensure this plan meets public needs on the proposed management approach” said Rachael Jenner.

Experts who have been involved in the project, Hydrosphere Consulting, have developed the CMP aiming for a balance between preservation of ecological values and providing enhanced recreational safety and amenity.

Managing Director of Hydrosphere Consulting, Mick Howland said the CMP has been developed to achieve balance and address a range of current and identified future management issues.

"We are holding another drop-in session so that the project team can provide further information about the CMP and the community can discuss the plan”, explained Mr Howland.

A community information session will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre on November 20 from 4.45pm, with a presentation at 5pm.

If you're unable to attend, the council is inviting feedback on the draft CMP that is on exhibition until December 4.