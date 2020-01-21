Menu
Former NBA player Delonte West
Basketball

Fears held over former NBA star’s wellbeing

21st Jan 2020 6:25 PM

BASKETBALL fans and former players have urged the NBA to take action after two videos of former player Delonte West made there way around social media on Tuesday.

West, 36, was seen in two separate videos, with the first showing him being beaten up in the middle of the street and the  second showing him being questioned by police and shouting profanities.

West played in the NBA for eight seasons playing for the Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

He earned upwards of $16 million in salary across that time frame.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and last played in early 2015 in the then D-League.

West's former teammate Jameer Nelson posted a lengthy tribute after seeing the videos, saying he felt "sick to the stomach".

His former coach from Saint Joseph's stated he was reaching out to his basketball network in the hopes of getting West the help he needs.

West has run into trouble off the court previously. In 2010 he was sentenced to eight months home detention, two months of probation and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to two weapon charges.

In 2016 he was spotted by a fan outside of a Jack in the Box restaurant wandering around with no shoes on.

The latest incident resulted in reporters, teammates and fellow athletes praying West would get the help he needs with many pleading for the NBA to step in.

 

 

 

 

 

