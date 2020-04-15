Menu
Police have grave concerns for a 20-year-old woman reported missing a week ago.
News

Fears for young woman missing for a week

15th Apr 2020 7:24 PM

POLICE are seeking public help to find a 20-year-old woman reported missing from Alexandra Hills.

Jacinta Whye left a residence on Garter St around 2.30pm Wednesday, April 8 and has not been seen since.

Police said they held concerns for her welfare due to undiagnosed health issues.

Jacinta Whye has been missing from Alexandra Hills for a week.
Her disappearance, they said, was also out of character.

Jacinta is described as Caucasian in appearance, of medium build with black hair and dark brown eyes.

She also has a clear stretcher in both ears with pink and yellow flowers.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black skinny jeans and black and white skate-style shoes.

Jacinta, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

