News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

