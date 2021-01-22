Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
News

Fears for missing boy

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jan 2021 9:53 AM

A desperate search is under way for a teenage boy who vanished from a western Sydney home five days ago.

Patrick Hartley left an address on West Wilchard Road in Castlereagh on Sunday night.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a wide-scale search for the teenager

"Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

Patrick is caucasian, 140cm tall, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black beanie and glasses with a black frame.

He is known to frequent the West Wyalong and Goulburn areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Fears for missing Sydney boy

missing child patrick hartley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Summer warning as drowning death toll climbs to 13

        Premium Content Summer warning as drowning death toll climbs to 13

        News Authorities have urged people to know their limits in the water this Australia Day long weekend after NSW recorded its 13th drowning death.

        ‘Hundreds’ of brown snakes at popular coastal spot

        Premium Content ‘Hundreds’ of brown snakes at popular coastal spot

        News “We saw a brown snake swim over the river … kids everywhere.”

        Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Premium Content Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Business “Gold standard” regulations may see local product preferred globally

        Could Cameron Smith be set to play in Lismore?

        Premium Content Could Cameron Smith be set to play in Lismore?

        Sport There are ifs, buts and maybes but we could host the sporting legend