Late poll spells disaster for Trump

A NON-PARTISAN poll has shown a major shift towards the Democrats just a day before the US midterm elections as insiders predict a "blue wave" could bring down Donald Trump.

With just hours until the biggest test of Mr Trump's presidency, the Cook Political Report moved nine seats in the House of Representatives away from the Republican Party.

Cook moved a retiring Republican's seat in Washington from "toss up" to "leaning Democrat", and a seat in Pennsylvania and one in Georgia's 6th District from "lean Republican" to toss-up.

Another retiring Republican's seat in California's 49th congressional district was moved from leaning to "likely Democrat" and five more seats in Texas, West Virginia and Florida remain in the GOP's favour but have become much closer.

A CNN poll released on Monday in the US also showed the Democrats ahead in the House, by 55 per cent to 42 per cent, benefiting from support from women, independents and black and Latino voters. About seven in 10 likely voters said they wanted to send a message about Mr Trump.

An angry President slammed the CNN report on Twitter as "Fake Suppression Polls and false rhetoric". US media reports White House aides have spent the weekend preparing him for losses.

The divisive former reality star has stated the importance of this vote, but this week began preparing voters for the possibility of losing the House, saying it "could happen", but he would "figure it out".

Republicans are feeling confident they will at least retain the Senate, since they are defending just nine seats, while the Democrats have 26 up for re-election. But the polls are so tight, almost anything could happen.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll on Monday gave Democrats the edge, with voters favouring Democratic candidates for the House over Republicans by 50 per cent to 43 per cent - but that was down from a 14-point advantage in August. NBC reported that Republicans could benefit from positive economic news and the focus on border security.

A poll by NBC and The Wall Street Journal also showed Democrats holding a seven-point advantage. The NBC reported that college-educated, white women favour Democrats by 61 per cent to 33 per cent.

With $6.9 billion spent on these midterm elections - the most expensive in history - only uncertainty is certain.

'TRUMP HAS HIJACKED THE ELECTION'

The crucial vote is just hours away, and emotions are running high as campaigners on both sides stage desperate, last-ditch battles to seal the win in this neck-and-neck contest.

Mr Trump was spending Monday in a whirlwind of his evangelical rallies in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. At his final appearance, he will be joined by Fox News host Sean Hannity and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, a combination one Twitter user called the "Axis of Evil".

Republicans were reportedly panicking about Mr Trump's focus on immigration, when they would prefer him to talk up the strong economy.

Barack Obama has unleashed his fury at his successor on the campaign trail, telling Americans to decide "what kind of politics" they want, with "politicians blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly lying."

The gloves are off, with Mr Trump whipping up hysteria among his supporters as he warns of "bad people" on the left, portrays migrants as dangerous criminals and sends thousands of soldiers to the Mexican border. Unhindered by reality, he has claimed Democrats want to wreck the economy, offer sanctuary to killers and sex attackers and destroy Medicare.

With Mr Trump slammed for a racist ad, a slew of Republicans denounced for racially charged comments, a white supremacist group making robo-calls in Georgia and violence gripping the US, this vital election will be not only a referendum on Mr Trump, but on the state of America.

ANGER, HATE AND VIOLENCE IN CRITICAL VOTE

Democrats and Republicans were out in force the day before the country goes to the polls, fighting to seal knife-edge fights across the country on Tuesday, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, and 35 Senate seats up for grabs.

If the Democrats can win just 23 seats, they will gain the majority in the lower house, meaning they can prevent the President passing legislation.

The President's party usually performs poorly in the midterms, but a strong economy can favour the incumbent.

If he loses, commentators predict he may seize the opportunity to blame the Democrats for any failures in his efforts to gain support for the presidential election in 2020.

The partisan politics are stark, and show how bitterly the US is divided. Mr Trump's side has the edge with white, male, older and less educated voters. The Democrats are ahead with female, minority ethnicity and college-educated Americans.

Tensions over race, gender, class and education have turned this vote into a high-stakes judgment on who Americans really are. Rage, hatred and violence have torn through the country.

Cesar Sayoc mailed pipe bombs packed with glass to Democrats and Trump critics. Robert Bowers is charged with killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in what has been called the worst anti-Semitic crime in US history.

Former president Barack Obama has issued a stark warning about the future of the United States. Picture: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Mr Trump has denied responsibility, blaming the media, but his bitter words tell a different story. The President called hopeful immigrants "the worst scum in the world" at a rally in West Virginia, and even suggested migrants who throw stones should be shot.

Mr Obama warned on Friday: "The character of our country is on the ballot."

He said the country had "seen repeated attempts to divide us with rhetoric designed to make us angry and make us fearful, that's designed to exploit our history of racial and ethnic and religious division".

Andrew Gillum, who could become Florida's first black governor, said of his Republican rival on Wednesday: "I'm not calling (Ron) DeSantis a racist, I'm simply saying the racists believe he's a racist."

Mr DeSantis caused fury when he warned Floridians in August not to "monkey this up" by voting for Mr Gillum. On Saturday, US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said at an event for Mr DeSantis that the Florida governor's race was "cotton-pickin' important," which was again seen as a racist reference to Mr Gillum.

"He should go back to Georgia," said the Democrat of Mr Perdue, former governor of the state. "We're trying our very best to end this campaign on a high note."

Mr Gillum said a vote for him was a vote against Mr Trump.

BRACED FOR SURPRISES

There are fiercely contested races are everywhere, ensuring these elections will be as dramatic as they come.

Steve King, an Iowa Republican, is also just narrowly ahead of his opponent after a series of racist remarks and an interview with a publication associated with neo-Nazis.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who could be the first female African American governor in the US if she beats Brian Kemp in Georgia, was the target of racist robo-calls made to homes in the state.

She slammed her opponent's "overarching architecture of voter suppression, of ostracisation, of demeaning and dehumanising people" and declared "the best antidote to his antics is to actually turn out and engage."

Democrats listen to Mr Obama during a rally to support Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Donnelly in Gary, Indiana on Sunday. Picture: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Republican Pete Stauber could flip a Democratic stronghold and win a House seat in Minnesota. Democrat Beto O'Rourke is campaigning hard to beat Senator Ted Cruz in the historically red state of Texas.

The question is whether the Americans disillusioned and disturbed by Mr Trump's bizarre behaviour, legal scandals and deceitful comments will outnumber those who believe his overblown boasts about his own success.

While many have been predicting a "blue wave" from the Democrat backlash, but Republicans crow that it will hit a "red wall".

Have voters turned on the man they allowed into office in 2016, or are they satisfied he is what the country deserves?