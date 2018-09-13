‘It’s like stepping into a fairytale’

The Oast House in the lower Blue Mountains is up for grabs.

The Oast House in the lower Blue Mountains is up for grabs.

Hand-crafted in the 1970s using sandstone, The Oast House in the lower Blue Mountains is unique.

Vendors Jane and Andrew Cole feel they are custodians of the home. Picture: Angelo Velardo

Vendors Jane and Andrew Cole, who have lived at the Faulconbridge residence for five years, said it was a local icon with which they were "completely enamoured" upon first inspection.

"We came for a drive from Baulkham Hills to have a stickybeak. We got to the top of the stairs, looked at each other and said, 'I love it, do you love it?'," Mrs Cole said.

Leafy views from every room.

The 2315 sqm block, overlooking Sassafras Gully, contains two dwellings. A cobblestone driveway leads to a conicle building which mimics an oast house, typically used to dry hops.

The only one in mainland Australia, it has a kitchen, bathroom and living area, where paintings hung by the original owner remain.

"There are photos of it in the room at Faulconbridge train station," Mrs Cole said.

"We found a sign that said it cost $1 to come and visit the oast house - apparently the owners used to host afternoon tea there," she said.

The main three-bedroom house features exposed timber beams and shipping rope sourced from Sydney wharves.

Charlie, 2, and James, 5, call the yard their ‘adventure playground’. Picture: Angelo Velardo

The couple have extensively restored the home and cleared the backyard, which sons James, 5, and Charlie, 2, call their "adventure playground".

"We really hope it goes to someone who loves it and will maintain it like we have," Mrs Cole said.

The property is listed with Chapman Real Estate Springwood and has a price guide of $1.35 million to $1.45 million.

Adjoining loungerooms are connected through bi-fold timber doors.

Initially marketed via a pre-launch, targeted at database buyers, it has now been on the market for a week and has piqued the interest of buyers across Sydney.

"The main interest during the early launch came from people in the upper mountains, buyers from places like Leura, Katoomba and Wentworth Falls," agent Helen Harris said.

"There has since been interest from people living in the city, the Hills region and other lower mountains suburbs."

Local landmark.

Ms Harris said all parties were looking to move into the main house and potentially use the oast house as in-law accommodation or a teenage retreat.

"There is nothing like it - it is so unique and being there it's like stepping into a fairytale," she said.

A WALK-THROUGH OF THE HOME

Every aspect of this character-filled abode in Faulconbridge is a standout. Approaching the driveway, it becomes clear this is not a home typical of the region.

From the striking oast house to the English cottage set behind it, the property takes you back in time.

The main house has three bedrooms.

Bordered by sandstone and walls laced with vines, the church-style front door opens to an entry hall featuring a high, pitched ceiling.

To the left is a grand lounge or pool room. Lined with timber panelling, it has a fireplace and wraps around to a cosy spot with a second fireplace and French doors leading out to landscaped gardens.

Andrew and Jane Cole in the backyard they have cleared over time. Picture: Angelo Velardo

This quaint family room can also be accessed from the hallway through a low-lying, leather door.

On the other side of the entrance is a study which flows through to the kitchen, where exposed timber beams and a wall of windows create a warm, relaxed space.

Unwind in the private study.

It features an original stove top, a hidden pantry and storage, and links to an adjoining laundry.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, all with custom-built joinery and views of the leafy surrounds.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite. Extras at the main home include a cellar, attic and a garden studio.

At the front of the 2315sq m block, the self-contained accommodation has three-phase power.

The property is in a quiet street which has a bush walk leading up to the train station.