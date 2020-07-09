Fate of iconic Alstonville tree revealed

GOODBYE: The popular Norfolk Island Pine in Alstonville is set to be removed due to concerns regarding safety concerns.

GOODBYE: The popular Norfolk Island Pine in Alstonville is set to be removed due to concerns regarding safety concerns.

ALSTONVILLE’S popular Norfolk Island pine located on Main St is set to be removed due concerns regarding safety and the surrounding power network.

After being inspected by Essential Energy’s authorised vegetation contractors and Essential Energy’s arborist, the tree has been deemed as detrimental to the power network.

“Following close monitoring of the tree’s health by a qualified arborist, council and Essential Energy have determined the tree must be removed to safeguard the neighbouring community,” Essential Energy’s acting operations manager, Brad Nott, said.

Located in Main St near the United Protestant Association building, the Norfolk Island pine is set to be removed Sunday, July 19.

While the move does not require consent from Balllina Shire Council, the matter was on the agenda to tell the community through the C Ward meeting on Thursday, July 9.

Mr Nott said fallen tree branches can have a considerable impact on the surrounding community.

“Trees coming into contact with overhead powerlines pose serious hazards to people, wildlife and the surrounding environment, with potential for damage to property, injury, fires and unplanned power outages,” he said.

The Electricity Supply Act 1995 will allow private contractors to remove the tree.

The removal is occurring on a Sunday to minimise interruption likely to be caused as a result of the removal.

“Essential Energy is working to minimise the inconvenience to residents and visitors to the area during the work,” Mr Nott said.

“However as large machinery is needed and to ensure the safety of the community, it will be necessary to reduce traffic flow along Main Street, Green Street and Daley Street and completely block part of Main Street.

“Residents adjoining the road blocked area will be notified.

“Traffic control will be put in place to assist with traffic flow.”