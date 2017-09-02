23°
Tragic night would change their life 'forever'

The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

THERE were gasps and tears of relief when the jury spokesman announced yesterday they had found Stevie Elizabeth Wappett not guilty for the death of her friend Alexandra Ryder.

Ms Wappett's family openly cried and hugged Ms Wappett when Judge Jennifer English said the jury had made the right decision.

"In a case like this there are no winners," she said.

"This young lady will have to live with her actions for the rest of her life."

But Ms Wappett was found guilty of a mid-range drink driving offence, fined $500 and had her licence suspended for six months.

Ms Ryder was standing on her seat at the time of impact with upper body out of the sunroof.

Lismore Northern Star

