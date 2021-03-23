Fatal crash victim’s mother speaks out on driver’s sentence

The mother of Sunshine Coast teen Bailey Pleydell has spoken out about the sentence handed down to the driver who killed her son - almost two years after the crash.

Dane Kieran Nightingale was sentenced in Bundaberg District Court on Monday to five years imprisonment to be suspended after serving 20 months.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm.

Bailey's mother Megan Rickards released a statement on the sentencing, after she saw Nightingale in court for the first time since the crash.

"It was confronting to see, for the first time since Bailey's death, the person responsible for taking my son's life," she said.

"When you have passengers in your car you are ultimately responsible for their lives during that time on the roads.

"When you chose to drive in such a reckless manner with illegal substances in your system you disregard their lives and the lives of others on the roads.

"You disregard the lives of the families and friends who aren't in the car and are now left behind to pick up the pieces.

"I believe our justice system has been too lenient in sentencing the driver with only five years with a suspended sentence of merely 20 months; it's taken us 20 months to reach this.

"How can 20 months represent a life lost.

"Will we rest knowing that our roads are just that little bit safer for now? I hope that the driver is able to take this time to reflect upon his actions and utilise the programs available to him to rehabilitate his drug and anger issues.

"With the driver now behind bars, if only for 20 months, we will continue to grieve the loss of our beloved Bailey."

