Waterbombing aircraft, crews fight 'fast-moving fire'

UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have downgraded the bushfire warning in the Frazerview area from Leave Now to Watch and Act.

"Currently as at 4.10pm, a fast-moving fire is burning in the vicinity of Parsons Gate Road and Horan Road, Frazerview.

"This fire is burning in a northerly direction.

"Waterbombing aircraft and fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"There are no properties under direct threat, however due to fire conditions residents are urged to be ready to enact their bushfire survival plans.

"The area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," a QFES spokesperson said.

People in Milford and Roadvale are also advised to stay informed about fires burning in those areas.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

'Fast-moving fire': Residents advised to evacuate

EARLIER: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire in Frazerview and conditions are getting worse.

The fast-moving blaze is travelling from Horan Road, Parsons Gate Road and Radunz Road in a northerly direction.

It is expected to impact the area north of Parsons Gate Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but may not be able to protect every property.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," a QFES spokesperson said. "Residents are advised to evacuate in an easterly direction towards Kalbar.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

QFES also advise the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

People in Milford and Roadvale are also advised to stay informed about fires burning in those areas.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.