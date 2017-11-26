Menu
Fast, furious fun predicted for cycling club's first race

RIDE ON: The first race of the newly formed Ballina Bicycle Club will be held on Saturday 2 December at the Empire Vale course, River Dve, South Ballina.
Alison Paterson
KEEN road racing cyclists from across the region are gearing up for the first Ballina Bicycle Club race next month.

The club racing director and handicapper Andrew Downey, said the inaugural event will be on Saturday December 2.

He said the club, which has absorbed the former Ballina Masters Cycling Club, will race on the route commencing at Empire Vale Primary School, River Drive, Empire Vale.

"Sign-on starts from 2:30pm adjacent to the school with a $10 entry fee and racing starts at 3:00pm sharp,” he said.

"Riders must have a Cycling Australia race licence to compete and newcomers can obtain a day licence online.”

Downey said the event will be a graded race, with the number of grades to be determined on the day according to numbers.

"The race commissaire is Garry Creighton and I urge all interested cyclists to come along, even if you're not racing, and support these riders and there's more information on our club website”.

Downey reminded riders the Byron Bay Cycling Club is commencing their Criterium Series this coming weekend.

"Get along and have a go, it is a great chance to get to know the people you'll be racing with/against in the coming year, I'm sure they will return the favour,” he said..

Topics:  ballina bicycle club cycling northern rivers sport

Lismore Northern Star

