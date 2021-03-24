Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The new food outlet will offer chicken burgers, salads, snacks and packs plus a gluten-free and vegan friendly options in their menu.
The new food outlet will offer chicken burgers, salads, snacks and packs plus a gluten-free and vegan friendly options in their menu.
News

Food outlet gives Lennox Head plenty to squawk about

Javier Encalada
24th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Barbecue chicken, chicken burgers and chips, plus a number of other products will be on offer when the new Chicken Mania shop opens in Lennox Head.

The new shop will open at 63-65 Ballina Street, in the middle of the CBD and opposite the soon-to-be renovated children's park.

The 100 sqm shop will become the fourth Chicken Mania store by Northern Rivers resident Bradley Heard.

Mr Heard already owns stores in Goonellabah, Ballina and Casino.

A long-term Ballina Shire resident, Mr Heard said he chose the Lennox location because he saw an opportunity for his business,

"I can see that there is great demand for quality, affordable family food, and we will be happy to bring just that to Lennox Head," he said.

"Besides the regular food items we feature in our shops, we will also offer gluten-free and vegan-friendly options in our new menu."

Mr Heard said he the new shop will offer dine in and take away options.

"We will be offering 15 to 20 new jobs.

"Our customers in Lennox Head will enjoy the same quality, free-range chicken and great chips we offer in our Casino, Ballina and Goonellabah shops already."

The new Chicken Mania shop in Lennox Head is expected to open up in late July.

chicken mania lennox head northern rivers business news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        Premium Content Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        News Data from BOM shows the different situations recorded in the zone, with rainfall data by river area.

        WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        Premium Content WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        News Minor flooding is still impacting the region and more rain is on the way

        Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        Premium Content Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        News Emergency services are dealing with a constant stream of calls for help as heavy...

        VITAL INFO: Road closures and latest flood warnings

        VITAL INFO: Road closures and latest flood warnings

        News Minor flood warning still in place, and lots of roads are closed