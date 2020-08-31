Menu
Northern NSW residents working in agribusiness will now be able to get an exemption crossing the Queensland border.
News

Farmers given lifeline to cross Queensland border

Aisling Brennan
31st Aug 2020 5:00 PM
NORTHERN NSW residents outside the border zone entering Queensland will now be able to work in cross-border agribusiness and fishing industry without any problem.

The Queensland Chief Health Officer has issued a class exemption under the border restriction direction for farmers and agribusiness workers needing to move between the two states to perform essential agribusiness services or farming activities, such as tending to livestock or crops.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has welcomed the easing of restrictions.

“It is promising to see more progress with new border exemptions available for our farmers and fishermen,” Mr Hogan said.

The exemption commenced on August 22 for one month and will include:

  • NSW residents who need to enter Queensland to perform essential agribusiness services for the agriculture supply chain or farming activities
  • NSW s residents who need to access Queensland to access or provide timely veterinary services, or to provide care for livestock.

If you fall within the farmer and agribusiness worker class exemption you will need to provide the following information on arrival in Queensland:

You do not need to complete an electronic Queensland border declaration pass, however upon arrival you may need to complete a written Queensland border declaration pass.

When working under the farmer and agribusiness worker class exemption:

  • New South Wales residents must remain isolated, where practical, from the general public at the agribusiness or farm in Queensland until the person departs Queensland or for 14 days, whichever period is shorter;
  • and only remain in Queensland for the time necessary to perform the essential agribusiness or farming activities.

For more information visit www.business.qld.gov.au.

