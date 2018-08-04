Farmer's clever Facebook message to PM goes viral

A NEW South Wales farmer has used her poetic licence to get the attention of Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The poem, written by Joanna Collett, was posted to the PM's Facebook page last week and has since gone viral.

While the poem is written light-heartedly, it highlights the dire situation farmers are facing across the country.

THE POEM:

G'day Mr Turnbull, I trust that you are fine,

Sorry to be bothering you, but there's something on my mind.

I listened to a bloke last week; he had a bit to say.

You lot may have heard of him? He delivers all that hay?

He spoke of countless hours and the distances they drive,

Feeding starving stock, to keep bush hopes alive.

They do not get assistance from your tax funded hat,

They do it on their own, all off their own bat.

I'm not politically minded and I don't have any clout,

And I know you've done a tour, to learn about the drought.

But there's just some burning questions, that have left us feeling beat,

Why did we fund a foreign land, to learn to cut up meat?

And what about those soccer boys, who went and got all lost,

You pulled out all the bloody stops, plain just showing off.

You've bigger problems here at home, there's drought up to our necks,

So what does your mob go and do ? Give them big fat cheques!

Don't they have a government to deal with all this stuff?

Why should it be up to us, what's with all your fuss?

Should we not be reigning in and look after our own,

Have you never heard the phrase "charity starts at home"?

I realise there's many things, that need an allocation,

And I also can appreciate, complex trade relations.

I'm not sure if you realise, but if our stock all die,

There won't be any trade you see, your deals will all run dry.

As a rule we're not a whinging lot, our requests are but a few,

Most of us who work the land, are tested, tried and true.

We respect that we are guardians, and sustain it for the kids,

But I often have to wonder, what future will it bring?

I guess all that I'm wondering, is "where's the Aussie aid"?

Wrapped up in a swag of tape, only then to be repaid!

There's Aussie blokes and chicks out there, putting you to shame,

Helping fellow Australians, in their time of pain.

I'm just a simple farmer, grazier, wife and mum,

And even though we're feeding stock, we're better off than some.

I've never had to shoot a cow, who could no longer stand,

But many have before me, and I pray, I'm not dealt that hand.

So will you take another look; admit that we're in strife?

And do more than bloody empathise, before another farmer takes their life?

I'd like to think you'll do what's right and put Australia first,

And help your own damn country, before this drought gets any worse.

- Joanna Collett

Wee Waa, NSW