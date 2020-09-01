Cop charged with having child exploitation material

A police officer has been suspended from duty after allegedly being found in possession of child sex abuse material.

The male constable is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court in November charged with one count each of possess child exploitation material and contravening order about device information.

Police have not confirmed where in the region the officer was stationed prior to his suspension.

A spokesman confirmed he will appear in court on November 30.

"The officer was subject to an investigation in relation to allegations of possessing child exploitation material pursuant to the Criminal Code," he said.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The maximum sentence for possessing child exploitation material is 14 years jail.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



Originally published as Far North cop charged with child porn possession