NRL fans to be let back into QCB Stadium

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has thrown open the stadium doors to allow fans back into the grandstands.

From this weekend, 2000 fans will be allowed into stadiums across Queensland including the jewel in Townsville's crown, Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Cowboys fans will not be able to take full advantage of the change until Saturday, June 27 when North Queensland hosts former prodigal son Kalyn Ponga and his Newcastle Knights.

The Premier's move comes a week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for stadiums of under 40,000 to be opened up to allow 10,000 spectators from July.

Ms Palaszczuk took to social media to celebrate her announcement.

"It's another positive step on our road back to normal and I know Queenslanders are eager to get back to games to cheer on our teams," she said.

The NRL has been back from its COVID-19 hibernation for three weeks, with no fans allowed into stadiums.

Cowboys' lock Jason Taumalolo said playing in front of crowds changes momentum in games. Picture: Cowboys Media

Cowboys' lock said playing in front of crowds had an impact on him.

"Playing in front of crowds changes momentum in games, personally for myself," he said.

"We go out there, in Townsville we tend to play in front of huge crowds and they definitely help us get that sort of energy when we have our backs against the wall.

"I'm hoping the sooner we get more supporters back into our home stadiums or just in general everywhere it will be better for the players, games and teams that are playing."

Originally published as Fans to be let back into QCB Stadium