Fans thought Madonna had died

26th Nov 2020 10:55 AM

 

Madonna started trending on Twitter this morning due to a case of mistaken identity.

Some social media users mistakenly thought the Like A Prayer singer had died when in fact it was football superstar Diego Maradona who had passed away.

 

 

Maradona.
Maradona.

RELATED: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo farewell Diego Maradona

The Argentine football god, 60, died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

Twitter quickly lit up with RIP messages for the singer, before there was an avalanche of tweets pointing out it was the sports star who had died.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So in conclusion, Madonna the singer is alive and well, but Maradona the sporting legend is sadly dead.

Originally published as Fans thought Madonna had died

