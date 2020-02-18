Fans stunned by Billie’s new Bond song

Breakout star Billie Eilish is now officially a Bond girl - sort of.

The 18-year-old released the official theme song for the upcoming blockbuster No Time to Die on Thursday, the youngest artist to ever write a song for the 007 franchise.

The song has already been viewed more than 25 times on YouTube.

"You know what's funny about it, like two years ago, we were like, wouldn't it be crazy to make a song for the Bond movies?" Eilish told Apple's New Music Daily of the track.

"We've written songs that have never come out that are, like, 'Oh, this sounds like Bond, like, this would be dope, like, it would never happen, whatever.' And then this offer came up and we were like, ahhhh!"

The artist joins other superstars who've penned songs for the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond films, including Chris Cornell (You Know My Name for Casino Royale), Adele (Skyfall), Jack White and Alicia Keys (Another Way to Die for Quantum of Solace), and Sam Smith (Writing's on the Wall for Spectre).

Perhaps Eilish - who just won five Grammy Awards - will have a chance to nab her first Oscar next year, as both Adele, 31, and Smith, 27, won for their additions to the Bond series.

Eilish wrote the song with her 22-year-old brother and musical collaborator Finneas O'Connell, with orchestral arrangements by renowned composer and Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and British conductor Matt Dunkley. The Smiths legend Johnny Marr plays guitar on the track.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," Eilish said. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour."

Eilish - fresh off her performance at the 2020 Oscars - will sing the song live for the first time at the Brit Awards in London tomorrow morning Australian time.

No Time to Die is set to hit theatres in April.

