Fans ‘speechless’ over DWTS ‘trainwreck’

Dean Wells is one of the celebs on Dancing With The Stars.

In every season of Dancing With The Stars there's at least one "trainwreck" performer. And this year, it's Dean Wells.

The former Married At First Sight contestant failed to impress with his cha-cha (not a euphemism) during last night's premiere on Channel 10.

Dean, who was dressed in a construction vest, performed to MC Hammer's U Can't Touch This and attempted to breakdance and do "the worm" during his dance.

Dean got drilled by viewers.

The judges applauded his enthusiasm but had little else positive to say.

"You look like about 90 per cent of my mates dancing," joked judge Tristan MacManus. "It wasn't a good dance but I loved your performance."

Fellow judge Sharna Burgess was less complimentary.

"I'm a little speechless to be honest," she said. "I love the song."

Viewers mocked Dean's performance on social media, with one Instagram fan writing, "That was a trainwreck" and another adding, "Oh my god! That was really hard to watch."

I thought nothing could top Dean's rap from MAFS... And then that dance happened... #DWTSau pic.twitter.com/T7xxJEwmvF — Megan Harding (@megsyharding) February 9, 2020

Dean just looks like a drunk bloke a the pub dancing to impress a girl. Absolutely terrible but got a good laugh 😂 #DWTSau — Pedro Cuccovillo (@pedrocuzz) February 9, 2020

Dean as good a dancer as he was a husband😏 #DWTSau — Joey (@joferguson9) February 9, 2020

Dean looks like a drunk dad dancing with a young chicky babe at the local on Saturday night #DWTSau — trudy (@trudyfarmerr) February 9, 2020

Oh Dean....no....poor bloke #DWTSau — Ngaere rhymes with Diary (@Ngaere) February 9, 2020

Bye Dean. Can’t dance at first sight #dwtsau — KELLY BLACK (@KellypBlack) February 9, 2020

Dean received the lowest score on the night. He received just 11 votes out of a possible 30.

At the top of the leaderboard was Claudia Karvan with 21 points followed by Ceila Pacquola, Chloe Lattanzi and Christian Wilkins who each got 18 points.

Dancing With The Stars continues next Sunday on Channel 10