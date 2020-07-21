Fans shocked as Barnesy is rushed to hospital

Jimmy Barnes gave his fans a scare when he posted his nightly song dedication to the staff of St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney after being treated overnight in emergency.

Barnes was rushed to the hospital on Monday night suffering a "stomach bug".

Jimmy Barnes spent Monday night in the emergency department at St Vincent's Hospital.

"I spent last night in ER at St Vincent Hospital and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me," Barnes posted on his social pages.

"This song is for them and my best friend @jane13barnes who dashed me there and stayed by my side. We'll all get by with a little help from our friends."

Music legend Jimmy Barnes has spent the night in hospital. Picture: Brenton Edwards

Barnes returned to his Southern Highlands home on Tuesday and was back in fine voice a few hours later, singing The Beatles' With A Little Help From My Friends with his wife and daughter Elly May on harmonies. And grandson Dylan making a background cameo.

Jimmy Barnes and his wife Jane have been delighting fans with nightly musical performances on social media.

As he prepares for the release of his new book Killing Time in October, the Barnes family have bunkered down in self-isolation at their Berrima home.

Jimmy has delighted thousands of fans with a nightly performance featuring Jane on guitar and special guest appearances from their extended clan including children Mahalia, David, Jackie and EJ, brother in law Diesel and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo.

