Aussies say Cadbury ‘ruined’ Christmas

WHO doesn't love sitting around with their family at Christmas and tucking into a delicious tub of Cadbury Roses?

Judging from the uproar on social media - not Australians.

Furious chocolate lovers have launched a campaign to "fix" the iconic festive treat, after the confectionary brand changed their flavours and "ruined" Christmas.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition to bring back classics such as the strawberry creme and hazelnut swirl, which were ditched when the brand recently "refreshed" their offerings.

Evie Filippis and Dunk Hassakis try out the new flavours in the Cadbury Roses chocolate box. Picture: Tony Gough

"Christmas was spoiled for thousands by Cadburys. Bloody awful," one disappointed customer commented, along with a sad emoji, on the Change.org petition.

"Wow, changing these was a big mistake. I won't be buying again," another agreed.

Social media was awash with complaints, with the changes being described as "gross", "awful" and even "feral".

While their makeover happened back in August, the chocolate is widely enjoyed over the silly season, causing a barrage of complaints from angry customers over Christmas and New Year.

The chocolate giant has responded to the outcry on its social media, explaining the revamp followed a lengthy customer feedback process last year.

The change in flavours has been too much for some to handle, with many calling for the old flavours (pictured) to be brought back,

"We're sorry to hear you didn't enjoy our new Roses. We'll share your comments with our Roses team," they wrote to a disgruntled consumer.

Others expressed their disappointment the new recipes were no longer safe for those with food intolerances, saying they're no longer able to enjoy the treat.

"I am coeliac and want it changed back, the new flavours not only taste bad but they are no longer safe for me to eat," a concerned customer said.

Where are all the strawberry cremes?

The new flavours include a new take on the old peppermint crème which added more crunch and the addition of a white raspberry and vanilla nougat. Classic fudge has been dumped completely.

But not everyone has been finding the new combinations too much to stomach.

"Just wanted to say we love the new Roses choccies," a happy customer wrote in a post on Facebook. "The old ones tasted chemically and fake".