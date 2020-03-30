Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

by Kylie Lang
30th Mar 2020 3:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ICONIC Australian menswear store Tony Barlow is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

Following a string of other high-profile retailer collapses, Derek Barlow said: "In our 49th year in business and due to the coronavirus, we have temporarily closed our store, but we will be back as soon as possible to go for the half century."

Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP
Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP

Like Myer, Tony Barlow will remain open online.

Tony Barlow opened in 1971.

High profile clients have included Paul Keating, Tony Barber, John Burgess, the Eagles Football Club, Brisbane Bullets and the Australian Cricket team.

Originally published as Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus job losses store closures tony barlow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News Public gatherings of more than two people have been banned, and youth no longer allowed to use playgrounds and skate parks in bid to slow virus spread.

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential

        Ballina man goes from fixing cars to fixing people

        premium_icon Ballina man goes from fixing cars to fixing people

        News TODD Burgess has swapped his overalls for scrubs to pursue a career as a nurse.

        ‘Paying it forward’: Ballina eatery shows generosity

        ‘Paying it forward’: Ballina eatery shows generosity

        News Cost of more than 270 meals has been covered by generous locals