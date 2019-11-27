Victim's family walks out of court as killer says sorry

Bor Mabil, right, with her brother Awer Mabil, centre, and cousin Abiei Ajak during his time playing for Adelaide United. Picture: James Elsby.

The drunk, drugged and disqualified driver who killed Bor Mabil in a street race has given a tearful apology in court - but her grieving family stepped outside rather than listen to it.

In the District Court on Wednesday, Akol Agiu Akol said he accepted "complete responsibility" for killing his girlfriend after drinking and taking MDMA.

He said he was not asking her family - who do not acknowledge their relationship - for forgiveness "because I do not believe I deserve it".

"Bor had been a very instrumental person in my life … as her partner I should have always ensured she was safe," he said.

Ms Mabil’s family called her “the best gift of life that God has given”.

"Knowing my irresponsible actions have taken her from her family is devastating to me … nothing can make up for the grief I've forced them to endure for the rest of their lives.

"I accept complete responsibility for my irresponsible behaviour … I wish I could reach back in time and confront myself, and make me realise the ramifications of my life choices."

Akol, 19, of Davoren Park, pleaded guilty to one aggravated count of causing Ms Mabil's death by dangerous driving.

She was one of three passengers in her white Audi sedan when it veered off the road at Andrews Farm in January - Akol was behind the wheel.

He was disqualified from driving, speeding on the wrong side of the road, had consumed MDMA and had a blood alcohol reading of 0.22 at the time.

Ms Mabil, sister of Socceroo Awer Mabil, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

Witnesses claimed she told Akol "drive if you love me" and "are you going to let a girl beat you?" before the crash.

On Wednesday, the court heard victim impact statements written by Ms Mabil's family.

Her mother, who was in Africa at the time of the crash, said she blamed herself while her uncle said Akol had "robbed us of the best gift of life that God has given".

One of her brothers said Awer had told him: "I will never forget her, and I do not want to be reminded of her."

Prosecutors urged the court to impose a hefty penalty.

They said Akol's disqualification arose from another drunken head-on crash on the wrong side of the road just three months' prior - no one died in that collision.

Jason Evitts, for Akol, said his client had learned the potential consequences of his life choices far too late.

"Regrettably, this was perhaps inevitable," he said.

Judge Paul Slattery remanded Akol in custody for sentencing in February.