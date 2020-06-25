Army descends on Melbourne, as family party sparks cluster

A medical practitioner performs a test on a member of the public at a drive through testing clinic in the carpark of Bunnings in Melbourne last month. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.

A medical practitioner performs a test on a member of the public at a drive through testing clinic in the carpark of Bunnings in Melbourne last month. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.

It has been revealed that a family at the heart of one of Melbourne's largest clusters held an Eid celebration that broke public health restrictions.

The so-called Coburg cluster has now swelled to 14 people, while another family cluster in the north-western suburb of Keilor Downs has led to 15 infections.

It comes after warnings that events such as large family gatherings, where social distance measures haven't been observed, could become "super-spreading" events.

Earlier this week Premier Daniel Andrews said large family gatherings are "not acceptable", as he threatened to impose a new lockdown.

"It doesn't matter how many people are doing the wrong thing: everybody - everybody - will pay the price if we get to a point where restrictions either localised or across the state need to be reintroduced,'' Mr Andrews said.

"We have seen, as we said on Saturday, many families, large families, who have gathered in numbers beyond the rules.

"That is just not on. It is not acceptable."

Today, The Australian is reporting the Coburg cluster was sparked by a gathering in the Melbourne to celebrate Eid, a Muslim religious celebration to mark the end of Ramadan.

The party was held on the weekend of May 23 to May 24, when Victorians were only allowed to have indoor gatherings of up to five people.

The gathering has resulted in more than 14 cases across multiple households.

A Health Department spokesman told the newspaper that the "contact-tracing process relating to the ­Coburg family cluster is ongoing".

Victoria's other growing clusters have been linked to hotels.

At least 14 cases have been traced back to security contractors at the Stamford Plaza quarantine hotel in Melbourne's CBD, while 17 have been linked to an earlier cluster at Rydges on Swanston.

#YourADF stands ready to assist Victoria with the current outbreak of #COVID19. I have tasked @DeptDefence to liaise with coordinating agencies to assess what additional assistance may be required. @ScottMorrisonMP @GregHuntMP — Linda Reynolds (@lindareynoldswa) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that thousand Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed in Melbourne from tomorrow as the city grapples with sustained coronavirus case increases.

It's understood that 850 of those will be involved with hotel quarantine, as over 30 cases linked to system have sparked concerns over physical distancing.

That means they will be making sure returned international travellers are doing the right thing and staying where they're supposed to be.

Another 200 ADF members will be involved in logistical and medical support.

"We received a request last night from the Victorian government for additional ADF assistance," Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds told the Today show.

"We have got a planning team already in place in Victoria, and we are looking to deploy over 1000 ADF personnel on the job from tomorrow."

With the majority of members headed to hotels, it is clear the Victorian government has concerns about rules being followed in the hotel quarantine system.

There are now more than 30 cases linked to hotels in the state, including among staff, close contacts with staff and community transmission, Victoria's Chief Medical Officer Dr Brett Sutton said.

Originally published as Family party sparks Melbourne cluster