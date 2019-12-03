Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
Crime

Family member comes to blows with media outside court

by ALEXANDRIA UTTING
3rd Dec 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a drug-addicted teen who tried to steal a woman's car while her children were in the back have come to blows with the press outside court on Tuesday.

Quinton Coyne, 19, was today sentenced over a 34-hour wild and reckless rampage that happened in January last year, where he tried to steal a vehicle from Sunnybank Hills, which had two children in it, before being arrested in Brookfield.

He today pleaded guilty to a range of offences including entering a dwelling with intent and was sentenced to a head sentence of four years and three months jail but will be eligible for parole next year after time already served.

After the sentence, members of Coyne's family came to blows with news crews who filmed them as they left the court precinct.

car theft court crime drugs quinton coyne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        News FOLLOWING a desperate plea from dairy farmers, we asked Northern Rivers residents if they would pay more for their milk.

        25 years sharing Christmas joy

        premium_icon 25 years sharing Christmas joy

        News West Ballina’s Pat Kennedy officially welcomed the Christmas season with his...

        Australia's first vending centre to open in Ballina

        premium_icon Australia's first vending centre to open in Ballina

        News The centre, which opens tomorrow, has six indoor machines

        ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

        News Nearly 200 motorcycles rumbled from Ballina to Lismore on Sunday