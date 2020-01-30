Menu
Nigel and Liam Warman were killed in a freak camping accident.
News

Family killed in camping accident pictured

by Stephanie Bedo
30th Jan 2020 8:30 AM

It should have been a happy family holiday.

But life will never be the same for the Warman family after Nigel and youngest son Liam were killed in a freak camping accident.

The pair were camping at Wedge Island in Western Australia alongside mum Lou who was left in a serious condition after a leak from a gas fridge inside their tent.

She was also flown to Royal Perth Hospital for emergency care.

Their pet dog Ava also died in the accident on Monday.

 

Family that was killed in camping accident.
It is understood the family were camping with two other families and their children.

Friends reportedly made the discovery and had to be consoled.

The couple's other two children were not on the trip.

West Australian Police rushed to the region just before 11am after receiving reports a child was not breathing on a beach 8km south of the island's access road, on the mainland.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and found a boy and a man had died.

Paramedics found the woman nearby, "in need of urgent medical assistance", police said.

 

Family that was killed in camping accident.
WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts said the family had been exposed to a gas leak.

"I understand there may have been some kind of gas leak from a fridge that was being used in the tent," she said.

"Unfortunately that's resulted in the tragic deaths of two people and their dog and I understand the mum is in a serious condition.

"It's very tragic, it's a long weekend, so many people would have had a similar experience of camping in their tent … who would have used potentially similar equipment."

WA's Department of Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene to safely remove the fridge.

accidental death camping camping accident father son western australia

