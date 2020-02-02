Menu
HELP FIND YOUR HISTORY: Richmond-Tweed Family History Society will hold a seminar with guest speaker Jason Reeve from Ancestry.com. Photo: NewsCorp
Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

Jackie Munro
2nd Feb 2020 12:00 AM
FOR THOSE interested in family history, Richmond-Tweed Family History Society will host Ancestry's Australian and New Zealand content acquisition manager Jason Reeve as special guest speaker at the society's next meeting.

Mr Reeve is an ardent and enthusiastic advocate of family history, and is a noted speaker who has presented talks on a variety of topics for a wide range of organisations.

He works closely with a range of archives, registries, historical and genealogical societies to uncover new record collections and share them with the Ancestry community.

Mr Reeve will be speaking on how to use Ancestry.com, how to find help and overcome obstacles, and how Ancestry DNA fits into your research.

He will also explain how to effectively use the general search or card catalogue; and wild card searches or 'exact/sounds like' filters.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The cost for the seminar is $5 per person which is payable at the door.

Registration starts at 9.30am and the presentation will start at 10am, finishing at 1pm.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 16 at the Players Theatre, 24 Swift Street, Ballina.

For more information phone Don Howell on 6687 4279.

Lismore Northern Star

