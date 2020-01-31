Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

The funeral for Albert "Digby" Moran is being held in Wardell today.

THE funeral for respected Aboriginal artist, Albert "Digby" Moran, has been held at Wardell this morning.

Family, friends, the Northern Rivers Bundjalung community, the arts community and fans of Mr Moran's work united at the Wardell Sports Grounds for his service.

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright, former Lismore MP Thomas George, former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell, Arts Northern Rivers executive director Peter Wood and musician Jimmy Willing were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Mr Moran died suddenly on January 13.

According to the order of service for the funeral, there was a presentation of Mr Moran's artworks before a welcome and introduction by Thomas George.

A Welcome to Country was done by Lester Moran.

Special tributes came from Mr Moran's partner Kerry Kelly, director of the Lismore Regional Gallery Brett Adlington, Rob Appo from Tweed Shire Council, Richard Clarke and Craig Vidler from Namatjira Haven and son-in-law Glen Rhodes.

Family photos were shown on a slideshow.

As mourners depart the service, Slim Dusty's song Traveller's Prayer will be played.