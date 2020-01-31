Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The funeral for Albert
The funeral for Albert "Digby" Moran is being held in Wardell today. Javier Encalada
News

Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

Javier Encalada
by
31st Jan 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE funeral for respected Aboriginal artist, Albert "Digby" Moran, has been held at Wardell this morning.

Family, friends, the Northern Rivers Bundjalung community, the arts community and fans of Mr Moran's work united at the Wardell Sports Grounds for his service.

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright, former Lismore MP Thomas George, former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell, Arts Northern Rivers executive director Peter Wood and musician Jimmy Willing were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Mr Moran died suddenly on January 13.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

According to the order of service for the funeral, there was a presentation of Mr Moran's artworks before a welcome and introduction by Thomas George.

A Welcome to Country was done by Lester Moran.

Special tributes came from Mr Moran's partner Kerry Kelly, director of the Lismore Regional Gallery Brett Adlington, Rob Appo from Tweed Shire Council, Richard Clarke and Craig Vidler from Namatjira Haven and son-in-law Glen Rhodes.

Family photos were shown on a slideshow.

As mourners depart the service, Slim Dusty's song Traveller's Prayer will be played.

aboriginal art bundjalung digby moran wardell
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lots of sweet new offerings at local farmers’ markets

        premium_icon Lots of sweet new offerings at local farmers’ markets

        News THE juicy fruit of the lilly pilly, a plant native to the Northern Rivers, makes great sauces, jams and cordials.

        What you need to know for safe drone flights this summer

        premium_icon What you need to know for safe drone flights this summer

        News AUSTRALIANS are flying drones in record numbers.

        Road spikes used as stolen car reaches speeds of 180km/h

        premium_icon Road spikes used as stolen car reaches speeds of 180km/h

        Crime "Excellent work by police... it would have ended up as a fatality"

        Nurses deployed to Casino, Lismore, Ballina hospitals

        premium_icon Nurses deployed to Casino, Lismore, Ballina hospitals

        News NURSING graduates are being deployed to local hospitals.