Tragic end in desperate appeal to find missing man

UPDATE: THE desperate search for a man missing since Monday has ended in heartbreak for his family and friends.

The family of Goondiwindi 18-year-old Blake Davis launched a frantic search around the border regions stretching to Toowoomba, after he failed to make contact with anyone since he was last seen on Monday night.

After an intensive land and air search today, Mr Davis was found in his crashed utility off the Barwon Highway west of Goondiwindi, about 2.20pm.

Warwick police Inspector Brian Cannon said the vehicle was not visible from the roadway.

"This is a tragic loss for not just his friends but also his very close family, the result of which the community will suffer the loss of an 18-year-old with so much potential," Inspector Cannon said.

Blake Davis was last seen in Goondiwindi about 9pm Monday when he told a colleague he would be driving to Toowoomba.

It is believed Mr Davis left in his ute, with Queensland registration 854RFR, and was headed towards the Garden City from Goondiwindi where he lives and works on a farm.

But after failing to make contact in the time since, his family has launched an appeal for any travellers to report any sightings of his vehicle, or Mr Davis.

It is possible Mr Davis was travelling with company to Brisbane.

The family has launched an aerial search for Mr Davis and his vehicle in the areas around Goondiwindi.

That search is expected to stretch to Inglewood and Warwick, and south to Moree in NSW.