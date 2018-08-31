REVEALED: Falls Festival's first line-up has been announced

CHVRCHES have been announced in the Falls Festival line up.

FINALLY - the first line-up for the Falls Music and Arts Festival has been announced.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals will be there, along with Catfish and the Bottlemen for their only Australian shows.

Crowd favourites Vance Joy, Chvrches, Hilltop Hoods and Toto are also on the line-up.

Falls Festival is now in its 26th year and with this morning's announcement, organisers are aiming to capture "reborn positivity and blast it skyward from stage to crowd, creating an unforgettable celebration of the very best music, arts and good times".

"With an all-star line-up landing amongst the glittering sunsets, cobalt coastlines and disco docklands of Australia's heartland, artists from across Australia and around the world are primed to transform our rolling natural amphitheaters and inner-city stages this summer," organisers said in the statement.

"Warmer weather is just around the corner and with the return of the sun comes the arrival of renewed optimism and feverish expectations for 2019.

"Underneath the Falls hood you'll find: world class music, creative installations, visual arts performances, pop-up bars and beer gardens, passouts all festival long, thoughtful camping facilities, comedy clubs, daily beach access, glorious gourmet fare, makers' markets, local traders, beauty parlours, holistic yoga and well-being, plus loads more to be announced.

"With every show selling out last year, there's no doubt that after two and a half decades, Falls remains as vital as the summer sun."

THE FULL LINE-UP (SO FAR)

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Vance Joy

Chvrches

Hilltop Hoods

Toto

Interpol

88Rising Heat featuring Rich Brian, Joji, Niki & August 08

Flight Facilities

Amy Shark

DMA's

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Golden Features

First Aid Kit

Ocean Alley

Hockey Dad

Cashmere Cat

The Vaccines

Cub Sport

Ruel

Jack River

Bishop Briggs

Mallrat

Briggs

Touch Sensitive

Tkay Maidza

Dermot Kennedy

Tired Lion

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers

Soccer Mommy

Odette

Mahalia

Hatchie

West Thebarton

Sam Fender

Tia Gostelow

Kota Banks

Triple One

Alice Skye

Heaps Gay DJ's & Friends

Plus many more still to be announced.

2018/19 EVENTS:

Lorne VIC: 28 Dec, 29 Dec, 30 Dec, 31 Dec (est. 1993) 18+ event

Marion Bay TAS: 29 Dec, 30 Dec, 31 Dec (est. 2003) All ages

Byron Bay NSW: 31 Dec, 01 Jan, 02 Jan (est. 2013) 18+ event

Fremantle WA: 05 Jan, 06 Jan (est. 2016) 18+ event

TICKETS TO FALLS:

Friends of Falls pre-sales will commence at 12pm (local time) today.

VISA Checkout pre-sales will commence at 9am (local time) Monday, September 3.

General Sales will commence at 9am (local time) Thursday, September 6.

All details and pricing can be found at: fallsfestival.com