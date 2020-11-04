Menu
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rallies In Arizona
FAKE NEWS: Why the Northern Star is backing Donald Trump

David Kirkpatrick
4th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
AFTER Donald Trump trounced Hillary Clinton to gain the presidency of the United States in 2016, I remember walking around the gobsmacked newsroom of The Northern Star and making two observations.

The first was – we will never be able to trust opinion polls again.

The second observation was the media got the story of that election horribly wrong.

They were clearly so convinced that a career politician like Clinton could not lose to a reality TV host, they missed the pissed off mood of the electorate entirely.

What they failed to do in that campaign was talk to Trump’s so-called “silent majority”.

These disengaged, politician-hating members of a forgotten America, who had been rucked over and left behind and were in the mood to elect a maverick.

They were so embarrassed to be voting for Trump, they didn’t speak his name out loud, so it was an easy story for the media to miss.

Pollsters were similarly duped.

Either they were asking the wrong people, or asking the wrong questions.

But it seems people don’t even speak the truth these days when reputable pollsters ring up and ask them the question.

Fast forward to the 2020 election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Although it’s a choice between a primary school level bully and a guy who has been around the block 100 times before and should be in a retirement village, the big difference this time around is the pandemic, Black Lives Matter and the chaotic, shambolic way the country has been run for the last four years.

Given the polls and the media are all pointing to a Biden victory, we need to change the narrative and cross our fingers.

We know the media ALWAYS gets its wrong, which is why I am using a bit of reverse psychology and giving Donald Trump the kiss of death and tipping him to be re-elected.

