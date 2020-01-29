Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Penques, 37, was also ordered to pay $3173 in professional costs to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.
Penques, 37, was also ordered to pay $3173 in professional costs to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.
Crime

Fake dentist guilty of at-home treatments

by Dominica Sanda
29th Jan 2020 4:35 PM

A BRAZILIAN national who pretended to be a dentist and carried out treatments in a makeshift clinic in his Sydney home has been found guilty and fined.

Eduardo Soares Penques did not appear in Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday when he was fined $16,500 and convicted for claiming to be a registered health practitioner and carrying out a restricted dental act.

Penques, 37, was also ordered to pay $3173 in professional costs to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

AHPRA on Wednesday said Penques carried out restricted dental acts on two patients including a tooth filling and an extraction. He also gave anaesthetic medications in a makeshift Surry Hills dental clinic in May and June 2019.

Penques, who has never been registered as a dentist in Australia, falsely claimed to be a dentist to one of the patients, AHPRA said in a statement.

"Patients put their trust in properly qualified and registered practitioners, and it is a gross violation of that trust when someone falsely claims to be registered," AHPRA chief executive Martin Fletcher said in a statement.

More Stories

Show More
crime dentist editors picks home treatment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan for traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Plan for traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ballina intersection

        News BALLINA Shire Council will undertake traffic modelling to see if traffic lights can be installed at this busy intersection.

        Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        premium_icon Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        News LOCAL eateries and supermarkets were issued food safety fines.

        Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        premium_icon Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        News A LOCAL midwife and calmbirth educator is opening a pre-and post birth support...

        Region’s shorts on show at festival

        premium_icon Region’s shorts on show at festival

        Movies Flickerfest, and its array of local and international films, comes to the Northern...