Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Your Story

Fake boobs and butts: What's wrong with natural?

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 10:48 AM

I can't wait for the day when fake butts, fake boobs, and inflated pout lips are ditched for natural curves, boobs, and lips - and people accept and appreciate what they were born with.

If only people so obsessed with fakery and surgery saw their true beauty.

Unfortunately, reality television and social media platforms sell a very superficial reality, and this is often gobbled up and accepted as the norm by impressionable young women. It's very troubling to overhear adolescents talk about cosmetic surgery they have planned.

Growing old is the ultimate privilege. (But, always remember the sunscreen - especially in Queensland!)

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        premium_icon Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        News INTO Baker Boy? You will dig this new song written in the border Bundjalung language.

        Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        premium_icon Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        News IS this the Macadamia Castle’s cutest visitor ever?

        Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        premium_icon Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        News Grim scenes as police investigate fatal crash

        Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        premium_icon Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        News HIS new documentary A Life in Our Planet will premiere in cinemas across the world...