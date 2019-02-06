Menu
Facebook will now allow users to unsend messages up to 10 minutes after they are posted. Picture: AP
News

Facebook now allows you to unsend messages

by Staff writers
6th Feb 2019 10:50 AM

FACEBOOK says users will now be able to unsend messages sent via Messenger within 10 minutes of sending.

The Verge reports that from today, those who have the latest versions of Messenger for iOS and Android, users will be able to delete messages that were never intended to be sent.

Facebook will allow you to delete messages off Messenger after they are sent. Picture: Facebook
You just tap the message you want to delete and you can either "Remove for Everyone" or "Remove for You". remove for Everyone replaces the message with text that says you have deleted the message.

Facebook users demanded the feature when it was discovered that CEO Mark Zuckerberg was able to delete a message after sending it out.

That same day Facebook said it would release an "unsend" button" so everyone could have the same power.

