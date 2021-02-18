Face-sook: Tech giant dumps news, essential sites

Facebook has been blasted for banning emergency services pages after barring publishers and users from sharing and viewing news.

Major news sites including News Corp's stable of mastheads, along with Facebook's own page, the Bureau of Meteorology nation-wide, and even satirical sites Betooda Advocate and The Onion have all had their pages wiped after the tech giant announced the move this morning.

It came as Facebook is refusing to bend to a regulatory push that would force the social giant to share revenue with media outlets.

Facebook has wiped its own page. Picture: Facebook

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnson said Facebook's decision to essential services' sites posts puts children's lives at risk.

"Amber alerts and missing people posts have been proven to save lives. There is a social responsibility for these massive companies - it's not just about profit," she said.

"I am very surprised by the decision. It is ridiculous. Anything posted by the police is about community safety and the safety of the public. This is irresponsible and they need to stop thinking about money."

Facebook has followed through with banning news pages from sharing their posts on the platform including news.com.au.

Facebook has pulled posts from satirical news site Betooda Advocate. Picture: Facebook

‘No posts yet’. Facebook has followed through with banning news pages from sharing their posts on the platform.

The Guardian’s Facebook page is also completely bank of posts.

Fox Sports Australia’s Facebook page has been wiped of all posts.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealed he had a "constructive discussion" with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, after the social network announced it would block Australian news content.

"This morning, I had a constructive discussion with Mark Zuckerberg from #Facebook," Mr Frydenberg tweeted.

"He raised a few remaining issues with the Government's news media bargaining code and we agreed to continue our conversation to try to find a pathway forward."

This morning, I had a constructive discussion with Mark Zuckerberg from #Facebook.



He raised a few remaining issues with the Government’s news media bargaining code and we agreed to continue our conversation to try to find a pathway forward. — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) February 17, 2021

Australia is poised to adopt legislation that would force digital companies to pay for news content, something that would create a global precedent and, according to Facebook and Google, impact the way the internet works.

"The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content," said Facebook's manager for Australia and New Zealand, William Easton.

"It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter."

But the federal government is standing firm against the tech juggernaut, with Communications Minister Paul Fletcher saying while the move was a concern he expects Facebook and Google will stay in Australia.

"We've had continuing discussions with Facebook. They have chosen to make this announcement. There are already questions about the credibility of the information and sources on the Facebook platform," he told radio station 2GB.

"They're basically saying to Australians: 'If you're looking for reliable news, Facebook is not the place to look for it.'

"It costs money to employ journalists who have proper fact-checking purposes and provide reliable information and that is a key policy issue the Australian government is concerned about. "What has been announced by Facebook this morning raises very serious questions, including the credibility of information on Facebook."

Facebook's move contrasted with Google, which in recent days has brokered deals with media groups (including a deal reached with News Corporation, which was announced today), in response to the regulatory push.

Mr Easton said that Facebook's platforms "have fundamentally different relationships with news".

"Google Search is inextricably intertwined with news and publishers do not voluntarily provide their content. On the other hand, publishers willingly choose to post news on Facebook, as it allows them to sell more subscriptions, grow their audiences and increase advertising revenue," he said, claiming the arrangement worked in publishers' favour.

"Last year Facebook generated approximately 5.1 billion free referrals to Australian publishers worth an estimated AU$407 million," he said.

Earlier this week, Australian officials said the two US tech giants were close to deals with major Australian media to pay for news to resolve a standoff being closely watched around the world.

The companies had threatened to partially withdraw services from the country if the rules become law, sparking a war of words with Canberra.

Mr Easton said Facebook has argued to Australian officials that "the value exchange between Facebook and publishers runs in favour of the publishers," and generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue for the media organisations.

"We've long worked toward rules that would encourage innovation and collaboration between digital platforms and news organisations," Mr Easton said.

"Unfortunately this legislation does not do that. Instead it seeks to penalise Facebook for content it didn't take or ask for."

'MISINFORMATION'

Reset Australia executive director Chris Cooper said Facebook's bold move showed it was willing to allow "misinformation to fill the void" left by verified facts and news, even during a health crisis.

"Facebook blocking news in the middle of a pandemic, when accurate information is a key plank of the public health response, really tells you all you need to know about how much (founder Mark) Zuckerberg cares about Australian society and cohesion," Mr Cooper said.

"Throughout the News Media Bargaining Code process big tech has dismissed 'news' as nothing more than a line item on a balance sheet."

Facebook says its been penalised over Australia’s new Google deal. Picture: Supplied

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who also sat on the committee investigating the news media bargaining code, said Facebook's ban on news in Australia showed it was not afraid to demonstrate its monopoly power in social media.

"Facebook has proved this morning they have become far too big, reinforcing the need to regulate this corporate bully," she said.

"Instead of coming to the negotiating table in good faith and to pay the journalists that create their content, they pulled a major component of their service."

Labor Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers called the situation a "mess" and said it would have "consequences for people who are trying to get their news - health news - during a pandemic".

FACE-WIPED: DELETED SITES

news.com.au

Herald Sun

Daily Telegraph

Courier Mail

The Advertiser

NT News

Fox Sports Australia

The Onion

Betooda Advocate

The Guardian

Bureau of Meteorology - all states

ABC

Department of Fire & Emergency Services - WA

Business Insider Australia

Junkee

Pedestrian

The Age

The Sydney Morning Herald

The New York Times

CNN

1800Respect

National Debt Helpline

Finder

