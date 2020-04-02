Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Health

Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 9:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

Follow our live rolling coverage below

Originally published as Face mask guidance set for review

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        News NORTHERN Rivers artists have set up a number of different online gigs to keep us entertained.

        New locally-owned ‘online’ pub offers live music

        New locally-owned ‘online’ pub offers live music

        News NEW digital entertainment hub offers a revenue outlet for artists during the times...

        'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        Health Health boss predicts the "worst is yet to come"

        One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        premium_icon One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        News Visiting hours will also be reduced and time limits will be enforced