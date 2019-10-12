‘F*** you’: South African cricketers turn on each other

WHEN India has control of a Test on home soil, it can be a debilitating experience for the opposition and lead to on-field frustration.

And in the midst of star batsman Virat Kohli's masterclass in Pune on Friday in the second Test, tensions boiled over between two South African players.

As India piled on the runs, South African paceman Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated on-field spat.

After Ravindra Jadeja defended a Rabada delivery, the South African quick threw the ball in de Kock's direction behind the stumps.

But de Dock wasn't focused on Rabada's throw, leading to a fumble from the wicketkeeper and allowing Jadeja and Kohli to sneak a single.

Rabada then has a crack at de Kock, appearing to tell de Kock to look at the "f***ing ball".

The South African keeper then responds aggressively to Rabada, pointing to his head as if to say "be smarter".

At the end of Rabada's over, de Kock is then seen having more words with Rabada, appearing to finish with: "F*** you mate."

It's not the first time de Kock has been involved in an on-field confrontation, albeit the most famous one was with an opponent.

Aussie David Warner reportedly engaged in an hour-long sledging battle with de Kock during the first Test of the infamous Australia-South Africa 2018 series before the pair's infamous run-in outside the team dressing rooms.

Warner was alleged to have made comments about de Kock's mother and sister on the field while de Kock was batting - and de Kock apparently responded with comments concerning Warner's wife, leading to the staircase incident.