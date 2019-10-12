Menu
Login
South African paceman Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock have engaged in a heated, on-field spat.
South African paceman Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock have engaged in a heated, on-field spat.
Cricket

‘F*** you’: South African cricketers turn on each other

11th Oct 2019 12:39 PM

WHEN India has control of a Test on home soil, it can be a debilitating experience for the opposition and lead to on-field frustration.

And in the midst of star batsman Virat Kohli's masterclass in Pune on Friday in the second Test, tensions boiled over between two South African players.

As India piled on the runs, South African paceman Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated on-field spat.

After Ravindra Jadeja defended a Rabada delivery, the South African quick threw the ball in de Kock's direction behind the stumps.

But de Dock wasn't focused on Rabada's throw, leading to a fumble from the wicketkeeper and allowing Jadeja and Kohli to sneak a single.

Rabada then has a crack at de Kock, appearing to tell de Kock to look at the "f***ing ball".

The South African keeper then responds aggressively to Rabada, pointing to his head as if to say "be smarter".

At the end of Rabada's over, de Kock is then seen having more words with Rabada, appearing to finish with: "F*** you mate."

It's not the first time de Kock has been involved in an on-field confrontation, albeit the most famous one was with an opponent.

Aussie David Warner reportedly engaged in an hour-long sledging battle with de Kock during the first Test of the infamous Australia-South Africa 2018 series before the pair's infamous run-in outside the team dressing rooms.

Warner was alleged to have made comments about de Kock's mother and sister on the field while de Kock was batting - and de Kock apparently responded with comments concerning Warner's wife, leading to the staircase incident.

david warner kagiso rabada quinton de kock south africa proteas virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News NUMEROUS crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW, including emergency level blazes at Tenterfield and Drake.

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday