Eye centre closes its doors after 20 years

Doctors Pam Weir and Dr Andrea Zarkovic from the recently closed Ballina Eye Centre on Tamar Street.

The Ballina Eye Centre has closed down.

Dr Pam Weir, who owned the specialist venue, explained the reasons for the decision.

“I’ve been trying for a number of years to recruit a new young ophthalmologist to Ballina Eye Centre, unsuccessfully,” the professional said.

“This year has been particularly challenging due to Covid restrictions at crossing the border, and for a period of eight weeks, I was unable to attend the practice at all.

“It is with mixed emotions, after more than 20 years of looking after patients in Ballina and the surrounding area, I have decided to close the practice.”

Dr Weir said the Ballina location was the practice’s main office until 2010, when she opened in Robina.

“We have been humbled by the number of Ballina patients who have indicated they are more than happy to continue their eye care with us on the Gold Coast,” she said.

“Many patients see us just once or twice a year and enjoy fitting in a shopping trip in Robina Town Centre where the clinic is located.

“We continue to offer same weekday appointments for any urgent or uncertain cases. We are open for consultation from Monday to Friday.

“Our eye hospital is fully licensed with Queensland Health and accredited with all the health funds.”

Dr Weir thanked the Ballina community for its support through the past 20 years.