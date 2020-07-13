Menu
News

Explosion on US Navy warship

by AFP
13th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

 

An explosion on a United States amphibious assault ship moored at a naval base in California set off a major fire and injured 11 sailors on Sunday, officials and local media said.

The USS Bonhomme Richard was in port in San Diego for maintenance when the explosion and fire broke out about 9am, according to The Navy Times.

Scenes broadcast by CNN showed thick smoke billowing from large sections of the ship, as fireboats used water cannon to try to control the blaze.

 

The official Twitter account of Naval Surface Forces, US Pacific Fleet, said 11 sailors were taken to hospital for minor injuries. Several firefighters reportedly also suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

San Diego fire department head Colin Stowell told CNN that the fire could go on "for days" and "just burn down to the waterline".

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

The Navy Times quoted a navy spokeswoman as saying about 200 sailors and officers were on board at the time. San Diego is the ship's home port.

