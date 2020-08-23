Explore dark science at Lismore exhibition

Astrophysicist and science communicator Kirsten Banks will give an introduction to Aboriginal Astronomy as part of Dark Science at Lismore Quad

THE Lismore Quad and The Northern Rivers science Hub are teaming up again to bring Dark Science exhibition to Lismore in 2020.

The exhibition proved to be a hit in the inaugural showing in 2019 and so it has returned in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

To help deal with COVID-19, the event will follow a COVID-safe plan including social distancing, limited attendance numbers and pre-registration required at all events.

Lismore Quad's Placemaking Officer Jane Fuller said due to last year's popularity, they were determined to bring the event back.

"The Quad's Dark Science Festival 2019 was so embraced by our Northern Rivers audiences that we decided to keep the spirit of Dark Science alive in 2020," Ms Fuller said.

Ms Fuller said the event will combine online and limited capacity events to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions while still be an enjoyable event.

"We've designed a range of online events and limited capacity in-person experiences that celebrate the wonder of science."

"Dark science 2020 lifts our spirits and sees the local community connect once again through bite-sized happenings that are COVID-safe experiences."

The event will allow participants to explore indigenous astronomy, the Australian rainforest and star gazing.

The event encourages attendees bring their own face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser.

For more details about the event and to register, see www.lismorequad.org.au.