Explained: Cross-border COVID rules this weekend

Different rules apply for those travelling in and out of the Northern Rivers this Easter. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

With the Greater Brisbane area out of lock down and restrictions in place across the Northern Rivers it can be confusing what the rules are this coming weekend.

Here are some frequently asked questions answered:

I live in the Ballina, Byron, Lismore or Tweed, can I visit Queensland?

Yes. Queensland currently does not have any declared COVID hotspots.

However residents in the Northern Rivers are strongly urged to stay within their local government areas.

Do I need a border pass to visit Queensland?

No, the Queensland Border Declaration Pass system is not active.

You do not need a border pass to enter Queensland.

What are the restrictions in Queensland?

In all areas of Queensland you must carry a face mask with you at all times when you leave home, unless you have a lawful reason not to.

You must wear a mask in indoor spaces.

Can I visit Victoria?

Yes, unless you have been to Byron.

If have been in Byron you must apply for a permit to enter Victoria and self-quarantine, get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival and remain in self-quarantine until you receive a negative test result.

Can I visit Tasmania?

Yes unless you have visited any of the high risk venues listed in the Northern Rivers.

Travellers who have spent time in a high-risk area or premises in the 14 days before arriving in Tasmania are not permitted to enter Tasmania, unless approved as an Essential Traveller.

Can I visit Western Australia?

As of March 30 the guidance is you must completely a G2G Pass registration and declaration and wear a mask as directed.

Can I visit South Australia?

Yes unless you have been to Byron.

Travellers who arrived in South Australia on or after 26 March 2021 who have, at any time during the period of 14 days before their arrival, been in the Byron Shire Council area, are subject to Level 3 requirements of:

COVID-19 testing on day 1, 5, and 13, 14 days self-quarantine until they get a negative COVID-19 test result, must not enter or remain in a high risk setting in South Australia for a period of 14 days after their arrival in South Australia (except in limited circumstances permitted by the Direction) and must not attend any event in South Australia with an approved COVID Management Plan.



Byron Bay Blues Festival will not be going ahead due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Can I visit the Northern Territory?

Yes unless you have been to Byron.

All travellers are required to fill out a Border Entry Form and anyone who has been in Byron Shire will be required to complete 14 days quarantine at their own expense.

Can I visit the ACT?

Yes unless you have visited any of the close or casual contact venues.

Anyone who has been in any these close contact, casual contact and low risk locations should contact ACT Health on (02) 6207 7244 for advice.

Can I return to New South Wales?

Yes, with some rules.

If you have visited a close contact venue or a casual contact venue in Queensland you will be required to complete a border declaration form.

If you are returning from a close contact venue you must immediately return to your place of residence and isolate for 14 days.

If you are returning from a casual contact venue you must immediately return to your place of residence and isolate until you get a negative COVID result.

The list is continually being updated so ensure to check before re-entering the state.

For all other states there are no restrictions.

Can Queensland residents visit me in the Northern Rivers?

It depends where they have been.

If they have been to any of the close or casual contact venues in Queensland then no.

Only New South Wales residents will be allowed to return and must follow the rules as above.

If they have not been in the areas listed they may enter but must comply with the restrictions in the area.

However it has been urged that people reconsider their travel.

What are the restrictions in the Northern Rivers?



You must wear a face mask on all public transport including while waiting, in retail stores and in any indoor venues.

No more than 30 people can visit any household, including holiday rentals.

Non-residential venues have restrictions of one person per four square metres indoors and one person per two square metres outdoors.

Restrictions apply until at least 11.59pm on Monday, April 5.

Have any more questions? Leave them in the comments.