Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

’Expensive mistake’ drivers are making

by Rebecca Le May
2nd Sep 2020 4:41 PM

 

Thousands of Australians are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, new research suggests, with one in six respondents to a recent survey admitting they lied in their application.

Finder, a comparison website for financial services, utilities and shopping, asked more than 760 policyholders about their truthfulness when applying for car insurance last month.

The percentage of those who confessed to telling porkies has risen from 8 per cent in 2018 to 13 per cent, the company reports.

Examples of the mistruths include falsely claiming their car is parked in a garage overnight - instead of out on the street - failing to list another driver on the policy and not reporting being involved in a minor accident.

Not admitting minor accidents is among lies told by drivers when applying for car insurance, according to a survey. Picture: iStock
Not admitting minor accidents is among lies told by drivers when applying for car insurance, according to a survey. Picture: iStock

Finder said Generation Z respondents (young drivers aged up to 24) were the worst offenders with 32 per cent admitted fibbers compared with only 3 per cent of Baby Boomers (those aged between 56 and 74).

"Lying on an insurance application can be an expensive mistake that will come back to haunt you," the company's insurance specialist Taylor Blackburn said.

"Failing to declare information in your application can be considered nondisclosure.

"Consequences could range from having your policy cancelled or claim denied to being sued for insurance fraud."

Finder said men and women who responded to the survey were equally likely to have provided incorrect information, while Victorians were the nation's least truthful when applying for a car insurance policy.

COMPARE YOUR OPTIONS: finder.com.au

Originally published as 'Expensive mistake' drivers are making

More Stories

claims driving editors picks insurance safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘QLD happy to host footy players… but not us’

        Premium Content ‘QLD happy to host footy players… but not us’

        News KEVIN Hogan slammed the QLD Government’s announcement the AFL Grand Final will be held in Brisbane.

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        Explained: Paperless prescriptions from your doctor

        Premium Content Explained: Paperless prescriptions from your doctor

        News THERE are two ways your doctor will be able to issue prescriptions without the use...

        Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        Premium Content Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        News THE Health Services Union has raised concerns over security arrangements at Lismore...