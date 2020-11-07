’Expect the unexpected’ from new art exhibition

Terry Bleakley's On The Waterfront is part of his upcoming exhibition Emotional Landscapes.

OLD footage and new images merge, creating a mix of part and present in Terry Bleakley’s Emotional Landscapes exhibition.

The body of work of the Northern Rivers resident for this show was a series of acrylic mounts that celebrate the beauty and permanence of the landscape.

Mr Bleakley inserted images of people excised from home movie footage up to 70 years old into his contemporary landscape photography.

Northern Rivers artist Sam Wortlehock said the series was a set of ‘artful photographic pieces’.

“Each evocative cameo tells a story that will stir within your soul memories of your own family holidays and will flood your heart with distant feelings of a more innocent time,” she said.

“They have stayed with me for days. Expect the unexpected”.

Terry Bleakley's Nurture is part of his upcoming exhibition Emotional Landscapes.

The show will be presented at the Bangalow Historical Society’s Museum and Cafe.

The community facility is looking at broaden its appeal by hosting temporary art exhibitions, creating opportunities for local emerging artists to gain exposure for their work.

The museum’s committee is seeking for sponsors to donate $100 to buy doors to hold the artwork.

The doors will be configured in various combinations around the museum.

A number of doors have already been sponsored, but more are needed for the first exhibition, to be held on December 11 and 12 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

These covid-friendly opening events will cost $20 (or $15) for members and will provide much-needed funds for the museum.

This will include a drink on arrival and other refreshments will be on sale.

The Bangalow heritage House is located in the corner of Ashton and Deacon Sts, Bangalow.

Tickets are available from 02 66 872183, bangalowhistorical@bigpond.com or via social media.