EXPECT DELAYS: Car rollover on Pacific Highway near Ballina
Emergency services are on scene at a crash on the Pacific Highway near Ballina.
It's understood a car rolled on the highway, approaching Ross Lane, around 12.40pm.
One northbound lane is currently closed to traffic.
A spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance confirmed crews were still at the crash site.
"We've got reports of one patient with a head laceration," she said.
Live Traffic NSW reports that drivers should expect delays in the area, and they should also take extra care.