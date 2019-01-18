Menu
Login
News

Expect delays after Pacific Motorway crash

Alison Paterson
by
18th Jan 2019 6:35 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM

UPDATE, 7.40am: A SPOKESMAN from NSW Ambulance confirmed they had not been called to attended the incident on the Pacific Motorway earlier today.

The spokesman said as they had not been tasked to the crash, it would appear no-one had been injured.

It is understood emergency services are still on scene.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services and a tow truck are at the scene of a crash on the Pacific Motorway.

It is understood the crash, which happened at Clothiers Creek, involved a single car.

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Live Traffic NSW has advised drivers to expect some delays and people are being asked to reduce their speed if travelling in the area.

crash pacific highway pacific motorway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    News TWO people are being treated for head and facial injuries after they were struck by a car on a beachside road.

    • 18th Jan 2019 8:50 AM
    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.